Hart football stumbles against Carlsbad; Trinity pounds Desert Christian

Hart football lost to Carlsbad 42-14 on Friday night at Carlsbad High School.

The Indians were able to hold off the Lancers until just 2:15 was left in the first quarter when they scored their first touchdown of the game.



Carlsbad followed up shortly after by intercepting a pass from Hart quarterback Zach Johnson and returning it for a touchdown.



Johnson threw three long passes to Ashton Thomas and then another to Drew Munoz before running it in for a score and cutting the deficit to 14-7.



The Lancers scored once more before halftime to make it 21-7.



Carlsbad scored again to open the second half, then Thomas caught a pass from Johnson to bring the score to 35-14.



Ready to drive in the win, Carlsbad scored with 10 minutes left to get a 42-14 advantage.

Hart has the opportunity to bounce back from the loss on Aug. 30 when they host Muir at College of the Canyons at 7 p.m.



Trinity 64, Desert Christian Academy 12

Quarterback Rick Roberts ran in for the Knights’ first touchdown of the game, then threw to Mendoza for a 2-point conversion to get an 8-0 lead with 10 minutes left in the first quarter.



Roberts then threw to AJ Horning for another Trinity touchdown with 7:37 left in the quarter, then connected with Fields for the 2-point conversion.



Horning went in for a 55-yard touchdown, then Nick Parrinello got the two points after to make it 28-0.



Roberts threw to Horning once again twice more before the three-minute mark of the second quarter. By halftime, the Knights had a 44-6 advantage.



A Horning interception led to a touchdown run by Parrinello to make it 50-6. Aidan Duhm recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown, then a 2-point conversion made it 58-6 to close out the third quarter.



The Conquerers scored with 6:21 to go in the game to cut the deficit to 58-12.



Brandon Fields connected with Kyle Fields for a touchdown with 4:30 remaining in the game and increase Trinity’s lead to 64-12.



The Knights next play at Rivera High School on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.

