Hill’s office hosts open house event to community leaders

Community leaders across the Santa Clarita Valley met with Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, Tuesday to learn more about the services offered at her Valencia-based district office.



The open house event, held at 23734 Valencia Blvd., welcomed heads from a variety of areas, including in business, education and health.



“This office is your office,” Hill said to attendees. “We really see this as the center of the district and really excited about the services that we provide.”



Some of those services provided from her office, which opened in April, include aid with federal agencies in Social Security or Veterans Affairs, internship opportunities, military academy nominations and congressional art competitions.



“The backbone of what we do here in the district is constituent services, and a lot of folks in this room are able to help spread the word and make sure that constituents are aware of the services that we provide,” said Angela Giacchetti, Hill’s district director.



Attendees who gathered at the office with other community leaders said they were pleased to have an additional resource to communicate with elected officials.



“There are things that happen on a national level that affect us locally and to be able to have that open-door communication is just key,” said Teresa Todd, chairwoman of the Valley Industry Association, which represents business interests throughout the SCV.



Ways in which Hill’s office can help with local issues such as homelessness or the growth of Old Town Newhall is something that interests Nilton Rodrigues, a State Farm agent and member of the Old Town Newhall Association.



The district office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and additional offices are located in Palmdale and Simi Valley. A community-wide open house is in the works, with a date to be announced by Hill’s office as soon as it becomes available.

