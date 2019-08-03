Hometown baseball players thriving in the majors

One of the biggest moves before the MLB trade deadline on Wednesday was a three-team deal with the Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres.

Trevor Bauer, a Hart High School alumnus and starting pitcher for the Indians the last six and a half seasons, was traded to the Reds as part of a deal that saw former Los Angeles Dodger Yasiel Puig shipped to the Indians.

Bauer arrived to his new club on Thursday and told Jon Cooper of the Reds that he was looking forward to a fresh start with the club

“I’m excited to be here, meeting everybody new,” Bauer said. “I have a couple of friends in the clubhouse that I’ve known for a long time, that I just have been united with. I’m excited to get going.”

The former No. 3 overall pick started his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but was traded during his first professional season to the Indians.

The veteran right-hander has a career record of 68-55 and ERA of 3.92 with 1,111 total strikeouts. This season, he is 9-8 with a 3.79 ERA and 185 strikeouts.

“He’s going to have a big impact on the rotation and our team,” Reds manager David Bell said to Cooper. “His performances speak for themselves. He’s one of the best pitchers in the game. So, any time you can add that to what we already believe is a really strong pitching staff, it’s exciting. It’s exciting for us. I hope it’s exciting to everyone that’s a Reds fan. We have a good thing going. We’re not where we need to be, but we’re getting closer every day and Trevor’s just going to add to that.”

Tyler Glasnow

Another Hart grad is nearing a return to the mound, as Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays is expected to resume a throwing program on Monday according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

Glasnow started the season hot, going 5-0 with an ERA of 1.75, and was named the American League Pitcher of the Month in April. On May 10, after suffering his first loss of the season, he was put on the 10-day IL and then went on the 60-day IL with a right forearm strain.

If Glasnow does return this season, it will likely be in a bullpen role.

Mike Montgomery

Another former Hart pitcher that was traded last month, Mike Montgomery, returns to the Kansas City Royals, the organization that drafted him with the No. 36 overall pick in 2008.

Montgomery never played a game for the Royals in his first stint, but has already pitched in three games for Kansas City since being traded on July 15.

The lefty is 1-4 this season with a 6.34 ERA with both the Royals and the Chicago Cubs in 23 total appearances including three starts.

Keston Hiura

Since being called up from the minors, Keston Hiura has been making a significant impact on the Milwaukee Brewers and is garnering national attention.

The Valencia alumnus was named the National League Player of the Week in late July after recording an 11-game hitting streak and logging a .517 batting average, .548 on-base percentage and .966 slugging average.

In 174 at-bats, Hiura has 11 home runs and scored 26 runs on 55 hits with a .316 batting average.

Since the All-Star break, Hiura has been one of the hottest players in the National League with a .441 batting average, .507 on-base percentage and .864 slugging percentage with a 1.372 OPS as of July 30.