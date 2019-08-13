How to Write a Research Paper: Organize Your Ideas

Most of the college students get instant anxiety when they receive an assignment to write a research paper. In this article, we will help you to get rid of your fears and finally learn how to write a proper research paper. Of course, you can do as many students – simply find custom research papers for sale online. It is a solution when you work part-time and simply has no time for writing. You will receive the final product fast. Make sure you analyze the way it is written and use it as a professional example in the future.

As a rule, the format of the research paper is standardized. However, your way of writing may vary. The general guidance differs among academic institutions, as well as individual professors. Students should pay attention to the handouts they received at college.

What is the difference between a research paper and a research proposal?

A research paper and proposal are entirely different, although the writing process looks the same. By writing a research paper, you want to demonstrate your academic knowledge of a particular subject. A research proposal aims to convince the audience of the importance of a specific project.

Digging into the research

Now, we should focus on organizing your writing process. It is the first and most crucial step. You must review trust-worthy information sources: Google Scholar, newspapers, books, online resources, etc.

By conducting in-depth research, you will benefit in several ways:

You will understand the subject better.

You will formulate the main ideas for your research paper.

You will quickly develop a thesis statement.

You will speak about the main subject with authority.

While evaluating all the information, students must take notes. Do not forget to keep track of all the reference materials. Later you will cite them in the bibliography section.

Organize your ideas and thoughts before you start writing a research paper

At the beginning of your research, you will have tons of ideas. Never skip the organization step. Your paper must have the main focus. Otherwise, you will waste a lot of time during the revision process.

The Thesis Statement

One sentence is enough for your thesis statement. You must summarize the significant point of the paper. The thesis statement is essential as it supports the main points of your research paper. Write the thesis statement when you start organizing your research. Invest enough time in writing a proper and meaningful thesis statement. This is the point from which everything flows.

The Outline

The reason why we create an outline is to organize thoughts before writing. After developing the thesis statement, you must focus on the main points to support that statement. Avoid including any information, which does not support your thesis statement directly. Try to keep the focus as narrow as possible. There is a lot of interesting information online, but it does not mean that it is relevant to your research paper.

The Introduction

You should present the context for the rest of your research paper. You must write a compelling opening sentence to engage your audience to read further. Make sure that your writing style is not too dry or dull. In this section, you must explain the purpose of why you write your research paper. Try to explain to your reader why he/she should keep reading. Your goal is to present a bright content people will want to read.

The Body

At this point, you must find enough supporting arguments to describe each key point you have made in your research paper. Start with present a sharp point, which will be followed by an even stronger one, and end up with the strongest point.

Conclusion

A well-written conclusion will wrap up your research paper. Here, we recommend you to present the thesis statement once again. However, it must be reworded. You should summarize the key points briefly.

Draft Checklist for Your Research Paper

The process of writing is time-consuming. However, keep in mind that you must spare some time to revise and edit your draft. You will have to fix typos or add commas.

Writing research papers is easy if you follow our recommendations. Do in-depth research, make thoughtful organization, and pay special attention to details. Finally, proofread and make corrections. Do not be afraid to start. With practice, you will master this skill very fast.