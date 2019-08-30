Jury convicts father in 2017 crash that killed daughter, Green Valley man

A Santa Clarita Valley man was convicted of vehicular manslaughter Friday in the crash that killed his 7-year-old daughter, Sophia Bella Cano Reveles, and David John Kelly, a 75-year-old from Green Valley, who was the other driver in the crash.

Jurors deliberated for about a day before finding John Reveles, 52, guilty of two counts of vehicular manslaughter, according to Shiara Davila-Morales, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on the child abuse count.

“The jury got the case (Thursday) at 9 a.m. and the verdict was read at approximately 4:25 p.m.,” Davila-Morales said.

Reveles was reportedly driving his daughter to an extracurricular activity at the time of the crash, around 5:30 p.m. on April 29, 2017, according to California Highway Patrol officials, when his Toyota Tacoma truck crossed over the double-yellow lines, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, around the 33000 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road.

Kelly and Sophia Bella Cano Reveles werte both killed in the crash, and John Reveles was left in critical condition for more than two weeks. Reveles was not intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to officials familiar with the details of the investigation.

Representatives with the L.A. District Attorney’s Office did not have information on the sentencing guidelines for Reveles’ crimes as of this story’s publication. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19.

The case was prosecuted at the San Fernando courthouse by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Jamie Castro.

