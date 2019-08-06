Littlerock man accused of vehicular manslaughter appears in court

A Littlerock man accused of slamming into the back of a parked car on the shoulder of Highway 14 in 2017, killing an occupant of that car, appeared in court Tuesday.
Joe Lopez, a 27-year-old carpenter, appeared in San Fernando Superior Court charged with vehicular manslaughter.
He was told to return to court Sept. 13 for a pretrial hearing.
Lopez is accused of causing the death of Sam H. Edinburgh, 62, of Palmdale, in a traffic collision Aug. 13, 2017.
He was reportedly driving a 2004 Toyota Matrix northbound on Highway 14, north of Soledad Canyon Road, where he started approaching a Toyota Corolla, according to investigators with the California Highway Patrol.
Lopez’ car drifted into the right shoulder, and the front of the car collided with the Corolla, according to investigators.
