A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital late Wednesday afternoon, following a solo-vehicle crash near Elizabeth Lake.



The incident happened at 6:18 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road about a mile from Elizabeth Lake Road.



“This call was for a motorcycle down,” Supervisor Melanie Flores, of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.



[email protected] 661-287-5527 On Twitter @jamesarthurholt