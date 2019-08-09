Motorist trapped for half an hour after car crashes into light pole

A motorist became trapped inside his car for more than half an hour after colliding with a light pole in Saugus late Friday afternoon.



About 4:40 p.m., first responders were dispatched to reports of a solo-vehicle traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road at Wellston Road, just south of Plum Canyon Road.



“This call was for a car that struck a light pole with one person becoming trapped as a result,” said Michael Pittman, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



Paramedics dispatched to the crash arrived at the scene and found the driver pinned inside his vehicle.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station also responded to the call.



“The driver was reported to be out of the vehicle at 5:10 p.m.,” Pittman said.



The injured motorist was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



