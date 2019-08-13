Newhall man arrested in Simi Valley on suspicion of selling drugs

A Newhall man was arrested in Simi Valley for his alleged involvement in the sale of narcotics to Ventura County residents.



On Friday, detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Bucio, 24, on suspicion of narcotics and firearm charges, in the 2600 Block of Tapo Canyon Road.

“During the contact, Bucio was found to be in possession of a large quantity of heroin and cocaine,” Det. Sgt. Eduardo Malagon said in a news release issued Monday.

Bucio was also in possession of a loaded firearm concealed in his pants pocket, he said.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Pre-Trial Detention Facility near Highway 126, just east of the 101 Freeway, where he is awaiting court proceedings.

A day after the arrest, detectives came to Newhall where they executed a signed search warrant at a residence associated with the investigation.

“During the search, they located a large amount of narcotics, paraphernalia indicative of narcotics sales and money believed to be proceeds from narcotics sales,” Malagon said.

In all, detectives seized about 468 grams of cocaine, 83 grams of heroin, 524 Ecstasy pills and a loaded, unregistered firearm, according to the news release.

Detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Gang Unit and Thousand Oaks Directed Enforcement Unit assisted with the investigation, which is still ongoing.

[email protected] 661-287-5527 On Twitter @jamesarthurholt