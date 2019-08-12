No gun found at Concerts in the Park, deputies say

Responding to errant reports on social media involving someone who allegedly had a gun at Concerts in the Park, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials reported it was a false alarm Monday.

“Deputies did respond to (Central Park on Saturday Night),” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, “based on some juveniles’ reports of someone having a gun.”

Whether it was a hoax or a mistake, deputies searched the park and no gun was found and no arrests were made, Miller said.

“(Deputies) went there and they did a very thorough search of the area, and there was no one arrested, Miller said. “There was no one detained.”

The Sheriff’s Station was planning to put out a statement Monday in response to the questions the station received, Miller said.

Fire officials confirmed there was no one transported from that location on Saturday due to injury.

