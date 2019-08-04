One lane of northbound 5 freeway to remain closed in response to 5 Fire

The 5 Fire has been halted at 156 acres, and is 80 percent contained, according to social media posts by Angeles National Forest officials.

The tweet also states that forest service crews will continue working today toward totally extinguishing the fire.

“Today, crews will continue extinguishing any hotspots within the interior of the fire, mopping up and complete constructing containment lines,” the tweet said.

#FiveFire update, 156 acres 80% contained. Today crews will continue extinguishing any hotspots within the interior of the fire, mopping up and complete constructing containment lines. — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) August 4, 2019

Los Angeles County Fire Department public information officer Sky Cornell said that all fire department resources were pulled from the scene yesterday afternoon.

“The fire department was just assisting the Angeles National Forest services yesterday and we pulled our resources yesterday afternoon,” Cornell said.

Additionally, the far right lane of the northbound Interstate 5 will remain closed today in response to the fire.

“The no. 3 lane was opened late last night but the no. four lane of the northbound 5 freeway will remain closed beginning at Templin Highway until about 8 p.m.,” said Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol. “This is just an estimate though, and that time may change depending on how much work the crews are able to get done or what their needs are.”

NB I-5 past Templin Highway only right lane remains CLOSED. Expected to be closed until 8pm per CHP. (Water drop photo from Sat 8/3). https://t.co/OeF6PEdCEa pic.twitter.com/qJRlMVvB9s — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) August 4, 2019