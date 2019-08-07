Professional illustrator to host free workshop Sept. 16

Kevin Davidson will demonstrate watercolor on Yupo at the Monday, Sept. 16, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA). This event is free, open to the public and meets at 6:30 pm at Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd.



“I was introduced to painting on Yupo paper in a class run by Barbara Stutheit in Laguna,” said Davidson. “Someone brought in a few sheets of Yupo plastic paper that you could paint watercolor on and actually make changes because of the slick surface. My style fit right in with the characteristics of the surface, and 3,000-plus paintings later, I’m still using it.” See: www.watercoloryupo.tumblr.com



After graduating from Art Center College of Design as an illustration major, Davidson became a freelance illustrator, working in a small design studio with fellow Art Center students for a couple of years until it closed. He then worked as a freelance illustrator for the next 20-25 years, and finally transitioned into fine art, specifically watercolor.



“Back in the 1970s, I was a struggling illustrator trying to support a wife, four kids, a few cats, and maintaining a fixer-upper Victorian farmhouse in Old Towne Orange. Now with awards too numerous to account here, I do demos and Yupo workshops so other people can learn the vagaries of the material without going completely insane. Some artists actually stick with it. In the meantime, I have been spending about 50% of my time in oils, plein air and studio and winning awards there, too,” said Davidson.



Guests are encouraged to arrive early, as it’s expected to be standing room only by 6:30 p.m.



For more info on the SCAA, see: www.SantaClaritaArtists.org.