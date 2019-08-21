SCV Sheriff’s deputies respond to Lancaster deputy wounded in shooting

News of a Lancaster deputy shot in the shoulder Wednesday prompted a swift response by local sheriff’s deputies, some of whom drove to Lancaster to help if they could.



“We’re sending some deputies up there to help them,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



“They’re one of neighboring stations so we want to be available,” she said.



The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Lancaster Boulevard, officials said.



“One deputy (was taken) to a local hospital via ground ambulance,” fire officials tweeted mid-afternoon.



“Deputy injuries consisted of a gunshot wound to the shoulder,” they reported in the tweet.



A short time later, they issued a followup tweet, saying: “This is still an active shooter incident. Please avoid the areas of Lancaster Boulevard, Sierra Highway, Beech Avenue and Jackman Street.”



In a public message made by Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris, he reported the deputy was in the hospital and expected to recover and to return to duty.



“The area where the shooting happened is in lockdown,” Miller said.



The deputy was shot by someone believed to be in a nearby apartment complex.



“They’re not able to locate the shooter,” Miller said.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received the emergency call at 2:48 p.m., said Fire Department spokesman Art Marrujo



“This was for a deputy who was shot,” he said. “We treated him and transported him to the hospital.”



Paramedics left with the patient conscious about five minutes after getting to the scene, Marrujo said.



First responders dubbed the shooting, the Beech Incident.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

