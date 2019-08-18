Thieves steal from two Ralph’s locations Sunday

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a string of thefts early Sunday evening at two local Ralph’s supermarkets.

Ralph’s market personnel at two local stores: Hasley Canyon Village on The Old Rd in Castaic and the location at Northpark Village Square on McBean Parkway in Valencia made emergency calls to deputies alerting them to the theft.

A store cashier at one of the locations confirmed the robbery that left store staff stunned.

“We have the Sheriff’s (Department) here at our store right now filling out a report,” said the cashier, who asked not to be named as they were not authorized to speak on the record. “We had two females come in with two big bags and just started shoving items in the bags.”

The suspects were described as two women in their 20s driving a black Mercedes.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials also confirmed the report but noted deputies were still gathering information.

“The report hasn’t been filed, yet,” said Lt. Derrick Ballentine. “My understanding, the first location was at Castaic, they were able to leave with the items,” said Ballentine, “and the second location, the store manager was able to retrieve whatever they were able to steal.”

“So far, we don’t have any suspects. We believe a black Mercedes was involved,” he said, adding three women reportedly took items without paying for them.

Deputies alerted a third Ralph’s store in Granary Square following the two heists to make store personnel aware of the possible theft.