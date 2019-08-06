Thousands left without power after ‘issue with underground components’

An issue with underground components located in Saugus left more than 6,000 Santa Clarita Valley residents without power Monday night.

Multiple outages were reported Monday night in the Saugus area, but Robert Villegas, spokesman for Southern California Edison, said Tuesday there was a single outage occuring at 7:46 p.m. Monday that led to the widespread blackout.

“By 10:51 p.m., (officials) had all but 197 customers’ power on,” Villegas said. “The remaining 197 had their power restored at 5:09 (Tuesday) morning.”

Villegas added the cause was the result of an issue with underground components on Centurion Way and Carroll Way Lane in Santa Clarita.