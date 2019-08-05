A worker from Southern California Edison works to restore power in Saugus on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

Thousands without power after Edison outage

It’s estimated that about 7,000 Santa Clarita Valley customers were left without power when an outage struck Monday night — mostly in the Saugus area, according to information available on Southern California Edison’s website.

There were multiple outages, and officials were still analyzing the problem as of 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to the site. 

The first reported outage near Pamplico Drive and Lucy Court was affecting 2,151 residents as of 7:56 p.m. Officials reported another outage affecting 4,803 residents near Bouquet Canyon Park around 8:30 p.m., which followed another blackout near the intersection of Rose Mallow Lane and White Pine Way, which was affecting another 228 people, as of 7:29 p.m. Monday.

A fourth outage was reported around 9 p.m. Monday and was affecting 1,710 residents, according to Edison’s website. 

Some residents had power returned to their home around 9:30 p.m. Monday, but Edison reported more than 1,000 people were still affected by blackouts as of The Signal’s press deadline.

Power was expected to be restored to most residents by 7 a.m. Tuesday, and the causes of the outages were not immediately available.

