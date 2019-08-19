Traffic Supply Co. prepares for Out Here with Animals celebration and pet adoptions

Santa Clarita’s Tractor Supply Co. is inviting community members and their leashed, friendly animals to celebrate the company’s annual Out Here with Animals celebration, which is a monthlong event recognizing pets, animals and the people who care for them.

As part of the pet-centric happenings, animal lovers will have the opportunity to engage with team members about pet and animal care and support local rescue groups by donating to the company’s animal supplies drive, a news release stated Monday. Residents looking to participate in the supplies drive can bring new and sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories, such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls.

This year’s Out Here with Animals celebration will also feature representatives from Underdog Alliance who will assist with Saturday’s pet adoptions, which begin at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the news release. Residents who adopt an animal or already possess one can take advantage of a sale on products that will go through Sunday.

“Tractor Supply celebrates pets and animals of all shapes and sizes year-round, and with our annual Out Here with Animals event, we get to spotlight our customers, their pets and the local rescue groups that play an integral role in the Santa Clarita community,” said Russell Martinez, manager of the Santa Clarita Tractor Supply. “Our team looks forward to this event every year, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers and their pets and animals into the Santa Clarita store for pet treat tastings, giveaways and more.”

The tractor supply store is located at 16904 W. Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, and residents can contact the store at 661-252-1656 for more information or details about participating in the Aug. 24 pet adoption.

