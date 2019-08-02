UPDATE: Brush fire from truck fire near Agua Dulce stopped

A truck fire at Escondido Canyon Road sparked a brush fire at the height of when, for many, is the time to commute home on the northbound lanes of Highway 14, near Agua Dulce.



Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday, officers with the California Highway Patrol reported a silver-colored Dodge Ram truck on fire, on the right shoulder of the northbound Highway 14, near the on-ramp.



Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 5:57 p.m.



At 6:37 p.m., all forward progress of the fire was stopped, having burned two acres.



“The call came in as a vehicle fire and we now have a brush fire response going,” said Fire Department spokesman Martin Rengel.



The fire was immediately dubbed the Dulce Incident.



No one was hurt and no structures threatened.



Once the fire spread to the brush, a full deployment of firefighting units including water-dumping helicopters were dispatched.



The fire was reported to be a half acre moving through “medium” brush with winds reported at 10-12 mph out of the west.



