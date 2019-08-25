Vehicle collision in Newhall stirs up Sunday solace

Los Angeles County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies were called out after two cars collided near the intersection at Newhall Avenue and Carl Court, just after 6 p.m. Sunday.

First responders requested paramedics to assist the two drivers who crashed near a small shopping center off Newhall Avenue.

Ed Pickett, supervising fire dispatcher for Los Angeles County Fire Department, confirmed the incident two ambulances were requested, but no information on the injuries of the occupants was available.

“Two vehicles, they requested two ambulances, but I don’t have any info about the patients,” he said.

A driver of a white sedan was traveling northwest on Newhall and was rear ended by another vehicle in the middle lane.

Deputies were also on scene to investigate the incident, but Sheriff’s Station officials had no information available at the time of this story’s publication.