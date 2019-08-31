Vehicle fire along Highway 14 in Agua Dulce

Firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the northbound side of Highway 14 just south of Escondido Canyon Road in Agua Dulce on Sunday afternoon.



The call came in at approximately 1:43 p.m., and when fire officials arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle fully involved, but no spread to the brush, fire officials said.



Traffic on the northbound side of Highway 14 was slowed while fire officials blocked multiple lanes as they worked to extinguish the flames and clean up the scene.



“There are no road closures at this time, but officers are still on their way,” said Officer Elizabeth Kravig, a spokesperson with the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management office, at 2:15 p.m.



No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.



One car was severely damaged after catching fire on the northbound lanes of Highway 14 near Escondido Canyon Road. August 31, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal