Firefighters spray water to prevent fire from a burning vehicle from spreading to nearby brush. August 31, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal

Vehicle fire along Highway 14 in Agua Dulce

Firefighters responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the northbound side of Highway 14 just south of Escondido Canyon Road in Agua Dulce on Sunday afternoon.

The call came in at approximately 1:43 p.m., and when fire officials arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle fully involved, but no spread to the brush, fire officials said. 

Traffic on the northbound side of Highway 14 was slowed while fire officials blocked multiple lanes as they worked to extinguish the flames and clean up the scene.

“There are no road closures at this time, but officers are still on their way,” said Officer Elizabeth Kravig, a spokesperson with the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management office, at 2:15 p.m. 

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

One car was severely damaged after catching fire on the northbound lanes of Highway 14 near Escondido Canyon Road. August 31, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and community for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

