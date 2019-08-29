Water main break floods streets, closes roads

A water main break has resulted in a section of Newhall Ranch Road becoming flooded and closed, according to officials.

The call came in at approximately 5:05 p.m. of a water main break, according to Fire Department Supervisor Art Marrujo.

Water stopped spilling out of the area where the water main break occurred on Newhall Ranch Road, but lanes remain closed. Photo courtesy of Shirley Miller.

“We’ve been out there and Public Works is on the way,” said Marrujo.

City of Santa Clarita officials confirmed Thursday night that the water main belonged to SCV Water, but the timeline for reconstruction is still unknown.

“The crews that are on scene haven’t had a chance to see what’s going on yet (under the road),” said Carrie Lujan, city communication manager, at approximately 7:35 p.m. Thursday. “Newhall Ranch will be closed well into tomorrow.”

One lane is open going northbound on Bouquet Canyon Road and eastbound traffic on Newhall Ranch Road has been shut down, east of Bouquet Canyon.

SCV Water officials were not immediately available to comment as of the publication of this article.