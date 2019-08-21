A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Report of attic fire a false alarm

Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire just east of Sand Canyon mid-afternoon Wednesday but found no evidence of a fire.

The emergency call came in shortly before 3 p.m. for smoke detected inside a house on the 26600 block of Loop Avenue, between Radclay Street and West Falter Road.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the single-family dwelling at 3:05 p.m., Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said.

“The call came in as an attic fire with smoke reported in the house,” he said.

When firefighters arrived, they reported “nothing showing.”

[email protected] 

661-287-5527 

On Twitter 

@jamesarthurholt

Jim Holt

