Report of attic fire a false alarm

Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire just east of Sand Canyon mid-afternoon Wednesday but found no evidence of a fire.



The emergency call came in shortly before 3 p.m. for smoke detected inside a house on the 26600 block of Loop Avenue, between Radclay Street and West Falter Road.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the single-family dwelling at 3:05 p.m., Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said.



“The call came in as an attic fire with smoke reported in the house,” he said.



When firefighters arrived, they reported “nothing showing.”



