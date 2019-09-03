Barger, City Council to discuss public safety, transportation and homelessness

The Santa Clarita City Council is set to discuss homelessness and public safety with Los Angeles County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Wednesday morning.

The public gathering is a “touch-base meeting with the supervisor to thank her for her partnership and share current initiatives. Each council member has a topic they will discuss,” according to City Communications Manager Carrie Lujan.

Topics for discussion include open space, public safety, arts, homelessness and the Metro Antelope Valley Line study, each of which Barger has closely followed throughout her term.

“Supervisor Barger is very proud of her partnership with the city of Santa Clarita and this breakfast meeting affords us an opportunity to discuss projects currently being considered for the mutual benefit of all of our residents in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Barger spokesman Tony Bell.

Among Barger’s joint efforts with council members is their work to move the Antelope Valley rail line study forward. In July 2017, the Board of Supervisors passed Barger’s motion to conduct a study on the line, which travels through the Santa Clarita Valley, to improve residents’ commutes.

Most recently, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Planning and Programming Committee approved the study, which aims to make service more frequent, to move forward to the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority on July 25, when it was approved.

Santa Clarita Mayor Marsha McLean has expressed that after the study’s approval, the pressure now shifts on obtaining all funds available to make the improvements. Funding could reach $175.1 million in capital projects, according to a staff report by the North County Transportation Coalition.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 8 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd.

