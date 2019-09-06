Brush fire near Pyramid Lake burns one acre

A slow-moving brush fire near Pyramid Lake burned about 1 acre Friday afternoon before it was snuffed out.



The fire broke out shortly before 12:30 p.m. near the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 about 1 mile north of the brake check exit.



Firefighters from both the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service responded immediately to the fire as it moved through moderate brush.



“The fire was knocked down within minutes,” said Nathan Judy, spokesman for the US Forest Service.



