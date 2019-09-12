CalArts invites community to October concert

To honor an outgoing employee who has worked at the college for nearly three decades, California Institute of the Arts is scheduled to hold a free concert on Saturday, Oct. 12, featuring music created by the dean of The Herb Alpert School of Music.

“From advanced technologies and neuroscience to biofeedback, global internet-based collaboration and beyond, (David) Rosenboom has pioneered new sources and strategies for creating music,” CalArts spokeswoman Margaret Crane said in a news release, adding Rosenboom will step down from his position as The Herb Alpert School of Music’s dean in June.

As a result, CalArts will present: “Propositional Music: David Rosenboom Portrait Concert,” which will occur at the Wild Beast Concert Pavilion on the CalArts campus in Valencia beginning at 6 p.m.

“As a composer, theorist, technologist and educator, Rosenboom has helped define the evolution of contemporary music,” the news release said. In his 30 years at CalArts, he has held the Richard Seaver Distinguished Chair in Music and served as a mentor to students, who in turn have gone on to enjoy exceptional careers.

Alumna Ellen Reid, who received the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Music, said in the release, “Studying with David was completely freeing and inspiring.

“He found music in every living (and nonliving) thing. I felt the limits of tonality disintegrating and a whole world of possibility opened up,” she said, adding, “David’s belief in me helped me believe in myself.”

The concert is set to feature Rosenboom performing with faculty, students, alumni and guests, and will begin with Portable Gold and Philosophers’ Stones’ composition for brainwaves, according to the release. “Rosenboom began his work with brainwave music in the 1960s and this performance represents the latest phase of his explorations in musical composition and neuroscience.”

