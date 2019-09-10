Car in ditch causes Metrolink delays

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies reported Tuesday a vehicle was struck by a Palmdale-bound Metrolink train, prompting delays and an investigation by first responders.

“The location was Lang Station Road and the nearest geographical location was the railroad tracks. It’s in Canyon Country,” said Michael Pittman, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“There was no train struck by a car,” Pittman added. “What ended up happening was there was a vehicle in the ditch that was owned by Metrolink.”

A person at the scene of the vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to Pittman. “It all happened around 7 p.m., and that’s all the ticket says.”

“The AV Line 285 to Palmdale was stopped between Via Princessa and Vincent/Grade Acton due to striking a vehicle on the tracks,” Metrolink tweeted Tuesday. “AV Line 225 to Lancaster is on the move, operating with a delay of 45 minutes due to the 285 incident.”

Metrolink officials were not immediately available as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.