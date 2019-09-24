COC Cultural Cultivation: College set to host LatinX & Hispanic Cultural Festival

Featuring the sounds of mariachi, the smell of fresh tortillas and the bright colors of Latino and Hispanic culture, College of the Canyons is once again playing host to the LatinX & Hispanic Cultural Festival Wednesday.

The event, according to Claudia Acosta, department chair of modern languages and cultures at COC, is set to be a day set aside to recognize, honor and share the heritage and diversity of Spanish-speaking cultures.

A participant in the 2018 LatinX & Hispanic Cultural Festival

“Participants will have the opportunity to experience the diverse cultures of the Hispanic world,” said Acosta. She added that the Hispanic countries represented with their own tables and cultural experts are Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Spain, Uruguay, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Peru.

“The festival celebrates cross-cultural understanding, respect, communication through the food, customs and performing arts traditions.”

During the event, those in attendance will have the opportunity to make tortillas and paper flowers, interact with various musical instruments, hear regional music, as well as from a live mariachi band, sample food from South if the border and more.

“At the same time, there are two wonderful art exhibits by Latino Artists Carolyn Castano and Angela Divina,” said Acosta. “The event will close with a film screening at 6 p.m. of a Goya-nominated film “The Longest Distance” from Venezuela.” (The Goyas are Spanish film awards similar to an Oscar.)

Students can play and interact with instruments of the Americas during the 2019 LatinX & Hispanic Cultural Festival. Photo courtesy of Claudia Acosta.

The event is free and open to students and anyone in the community, according to officials. Tables will be set up from noon to 2 p.m. at the lower level of Bonelli Hall.

“A person who does not originate from Latin American culture benefits in several aspects, especially in experiencing intercultural communication, awareness and understanding of his or her own culture,” said Acosta. “It provides transformative experiences of authentic cultural immersion. It is also a fun way to sample the culture through the delicious foods.”

“It is a way of traveling to the world … without leaving Santa Clarita,” Acosta added.