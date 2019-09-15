Coroner IDs woman killed in suspected hit-and-run

Coroner’s officials identified a pedestrian killed Saturday in a suspected hit and run.

Lilia Garcia, 41, who did not have a listed address, was killed in the collision, according to Lt. Larry Dietz of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office on Sunday.

Garcia was walking southbound on the dirt shoulder of Crown Valley Road, near Soledad Canyon Road, around 2 a.m. Saturday, when an unknown driver struck her, according to the CHP report.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene of the collision.

A witness reported a small white sedan with a large spoiler on the rear of the vehicle leaving the scene of the hit-and-run.

Antelope Valley CHP is continuing the investigation into finding the driver responsible for Garcia’s death.

CHP officers are asking anyone with information to contact the CHP Antelope Valley-area Office at (661) 948-8541