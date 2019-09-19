Couple accused of assaulting teens in alleged road-rage confrontation

A husband and wife from Canyon Country face assault charges after allegedly confronting two teens over an alleged road rage incident last week.



Mid-afternoon Thursday Sept. 12, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were called to the intersection of McBean Parkway and Avenue Scott for reports of a road rage inside.



“A married couple was driving on McBean (Parkway). The suspect (driver) felt the victim’s car had cut him off,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.



The occupants of the other car were a teenage boy and a teenage girl, she said.



“When the two cars pulled up to the lights at the intersection, both the husband and the wife got out of the car and assaulted the victims — the teens,” she said.



The teens received some medical treatment at the scene, Miller said.



Walt Dorsch, 48, described by arresting deputies as a prop maker, was arrested on suspicion of battery causing grievous bodily injury.



His wife, Alicia Dorsch, 39, described by the same deputies as a painter, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm but causing grievous bodily injury.



Both suspects were booked with bail set at $50,000 for him and $30,000 for her.



