Deputies detain four during stolen-vehicle investigation

Four auto-theft suspects were detained by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies at the Peachland Condominiums on Peachland Avenue on Monday.

Deputies received a tip from a witness, who alerted authorities about a possible auto theft.

Sheriff’s Station Lt. Doug Morhoff said deputies arrived before the suspects could get away. The suspects were trapped inside the parking lot of the condominium complex by several Sheriff’s Department patrol cars, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

LASD deputies search a stolen vehicle after detaining four suspects in a vehicle theft at the Peachland Condominiums on Peachland Ave. Monday, Sept. 23. Gilbert BernalThe Signal

“Around 9:28 a.m., (the SCV Sheriff’s Station) got a call for service in the 25000 block of Peachland Avenue, about four possible suspects in a stolen vehicle,” said Morhoff. “The deputies responded and detained the four suspects.

Deputies were able to recover the vehicle and the investigation is still ongoing, according to officials.