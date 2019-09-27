Detectives probing death of woman found in Acton look for boyfriend

Homicide detectives want to talk to the boyfriend of a woman found dead at the side of the road near Acton Saturday and are asking the public’s help in finding him.



The body of 43-year-old Lilia Garcia was found early Saturday morning, about 1:50 a.m. on the side of the road near the intersection of Crown Valley and Soledad Canyon Roads in Acton.



Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau revealed in a news release issued Thursday that they believe Garcia’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Fabian Agustin Santiago may have information about her death and would like to talk to him.



Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and officers from the California Highway Patrol, responded to the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Crown Valley Parkway regarding an emergency reporting that a pedestrian had been struck in hit and run collision.



Upon arriving, a female victim was discovered just off the roadway, unresponsive. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



CHP investigators conducted a hit and run investigation, LASD Deputy James Nagao wrote in a news release issued Thursday.



“As the investigation progressed, it became apparent to CHP investigators the incident may not have been a traffic collision and the cause of the traumatic injury to the victim was not immediately identifiable,” Nagao wrote



“Although an accident, traffic or otherwise, was not ruled out, Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau was consulted and CHP requested they respond to assist in the investigation,” he added.

At this time the cause of the victim’s death, and whether it was criminal in nature, is unknown.

This incident is being categorized as an unknown cause death, which are routinely investigated by Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau.

Homicide detectives announced Thursday that they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

They said they believe Garcia’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Fabian Agustin Santiago may have information about her death and would like to talk to him.



Santiago is described as Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about the death of Garcia of the whereabouts of Santiago is asked to please contact Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org[email protected] 661-287-5527 ON Twitter @jamesarthurholt