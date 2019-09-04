Evening of Remembrance returns at Santa Clarita Youth Grove

The Santa Clarita City Council is inviting the community for this year’s Evening of Remembrance to remember local youth who have died in traffic-related incidents.



The event, which promotes safe and responsible driving, is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Youth Grove in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, starting at 6:45 p.m. with the walk and a ceremony at 7:15 p.m.



The Youth Grove is a dedicated space for reflection, composed of multiple pillars that bear a plaque with the name of a person of 24 years of age and younger who died in car crashes. The pillars mimic tree stumps to symbolize a young life cut short behind the wheel. Each surrounds a central monument that encourages all visitors to “know more” about safe driving habits and pledge to end traffic-related incidents among the youth.



Seven names will be added to the Youth Grove this year, bringing the total number of memorials to 114, according to the city in a news release Wednesday.



The City Council is expected to be joined by members of law enforcement, families and friends of those remembered. Last year’s event brought out about 150 people in attendance.



For additional information about the Evening of Remembrance and Walk of Remembrance, contact Tess Simgen at 661-250-3726.

