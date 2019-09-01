Fall family festival fun

The kids might be back in school, but that doesn’t mean the family fun has to stop. Make some time to enjoy life and make family memories.

Sept. 7-Nov. 2 weekends

Big Bear Oktoberfest

Big Bear Convention Center, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake

Info www.bigbearevents.com/oktoberfest

The 49th Annual Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest will be held for nine weekends and offer family-friendly fun with log sawing contests, German entertainment, authentic brats and knockwursts, game booths, vendors and exhibitors. Children’s contests are held Sundays at 3 p.m.

There will be a variety of 20+ vendors offering arts and crafts, collectibles and “must-have” trinkets. Sundays are family days with half-price adult tickets and children under 12 free. Children’s contests are held Sundays at 3 p.m.

Sept. 7-8

Tall Ships Festival

Pacific Coast Highway and Selva Road and

Dana Hills High School, 33333 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, 92629

Info www.ocean-institute.org/tall-ships-festival-tickets

The 35th annual Ocean Institute Tall Ships and Ocean Festival will feature tours of the brig Pilgrim, Spirit of Dana Point and all visiting vessels from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be educational activities, including squid dissections, gold panning, candle making and more. The festival pass includes access to the Sierra Nevada Beer Garden, main stage and Pirate Camp. There also will be food trucks and vendors. View cannon battles and have breakfast with a mermaid.

Special additional events include a mermaid swim encounter and Cap’n Jack’s Pirate School.

There is no parking at the Ocean Institute. However, free shuttles are available from Strand Vista Park.

The 13th annual Back-to-School Chalk Art Festival on the Pier transforms Redondo Pier into a temporary canvas for chalk art. PHOTO COURTESY REDONDO PIER

Sept. 12

Back-to-School Chalk Art Festival

100 Fisherman’s Wharf Redondo Beach 90277

Info www.redondopier.com, [email protected]

The 13th annual Back-to-School Chalk Art Festival on the Pier will attract dozens of artists who will have free rein to turn the Redondo Beach Pier into a temporary canvas for their spectacular chalk art. Free. Noon-4 p.m.

More than 2,000 classic cruisers, convertibles, hot rods and wicked Woodies fuel the jam-packed, family-friendly Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion in Ontario.

Sept. 21-22

Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion

Euclid Avenue and surrounding streets in downtown Ontario

Info www.route66cruisinreunion.com

Route 66 Cruisin’ Reunion is a Southern California ultimate weekend celebration of America’s love affair with the automobile and its world-famous highway, Route 66. Two days of cruisin’, contests, live entertainment, food along historic, tree-shaded Euclid Avenue in Ontario.

More than 2,000 classic cruisers, convertibles, hot rods and wicked Woodies fuel this free jam-packed family-friendly jamboree near Ontario Town Square. Come as a family and bring your classic car, if you have one.

Fourth Annual Dino Fest

Sept. 21-22

Natural History Museum, 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, 90007

Info nhm.org/calendar/dino-fest

Who doesn’t love dinosaurs? This two-day festival celebrating dinosaurs, their prehistoric past and the science that brings their world back to life will be held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Natural History.

Meet world-renowned paleontologists from the museum’s Dinosaur Institute and beyond as they discuss historic and ongoing fossil discoveries from around the world. Visit exhibitors, catch a glimpse of rare specimens from the museum’s collections, dig into hands-on activities, explore Dino Hall with the world’s only Tyrannosaurus rex growth series.

Traditional cultural crafts, storytelling and educational programs celebrate the indigenous Native American California maritime cultures at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s Moompetam: Native American Festival. PHOTO COURTESY AQUARIUM OF THE PACIFIC

Sept. 21-22

Moompetam: Native American Festival

Aquarium of the Pacific, 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach,

Info: www.aquariumofpacific.org

Traditional cultural crafts, storytelling, educational programs, live demonstrations, music and dance celebrate the indigenous Native American California maritime cultures, including Tongva, Chumash, Luiseno and Kumeyaay. Free with Aquarium admission ($30 adults, $18 ages 3-11).

L.A. County Fair

Now thru Sept. 22

Fairplex, 1101 W McKinley Ave., Pomona, 91768

Info lacountyfair.com

Open Wednesdays-Sundays, the L.A. County Fair is the annual extravaganza of deep-fried treats, barnyard pig races, animals, carnival rides, games, Marvel character meet and greets, entertainment, art exhibits and dozens of attractions. See George Lopez, Pitbull, War, Chicago, The O’Jays, The Charlie Tucker Band and more on stage.

Hungry? Try deep-fried hot sauce, deep-fried butter, chicken and waffle on a stick, French toast bacon bombs, truffle-gouda bacon fries, bacon-wrapped baked potato, burgers, portobello kabobs, vegan burritos, tacos and nachos, deep-fried pizza, churro shakes, ice cream, shaved ice and a Cowboy Crunch Sundae, among other belly busters. Special $6.50 food items throughout the fair available.

This year, there will be increased shade covers throughout the fair.

The Shire of Idyllwild’s Renaissance Faire is an authentic re-creation of a mid-16th century French Fall Faire. PHOTO COURTESY IDYLLWIDE REN FAIRE

Sept. 27-29

The Shire of Idyllwild’s Renaissance Faire

Camp Emerson, 53115 Idyllbrook Drive, Idyllwild, 92549

Info: idyllwildrenfaire.com

Local and professional entertainers transform the mountain community of Idyllwild into the family-friendly Idyllwild Shire with strolling and stage performances, handcrafts, food and spirits… all recalling an English Autumn Faire in the days of William Shakespeare.

Sept. 28-29

California Lemon Festival

7050 Phelps Road, Goleta, 93117

Info lemonfestival.com

The 28th Annual California Lemon Festival in Goleta is a family-friendly event with “old time” fun including pie eating contests, food, arts and crafts vendors and a huge kids zone.

Among the activities in the Kids Zone are bubble fun, swings, Euro bungee, several bounce houses, a sport obstacle course, an inflatable obstacle course, toddler jump, slot cars, a train, miniature golf, a double slide, an interactive castle and archery tag.

The weekend includes the Goleta Fall Classic Car and Street Rod Show.