Hart District set to discuss finances, oversight committee

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board plans to discuss the certification of its 2018-19 unaudited actuals financial report, as well as an appointment to the Measure SA Oversight Committee during the Wednesday night meeting.

Hart District governing board President Bob Jensen said the finances of the district are something the board looks over throughout the year. However, Wednesday night’s agenda item reflects revenues and expenditures for the last year, including accruals, according to officials.

“Each school district maintains its own set of books and records and then prepares financial statements based on those books and records,” said Jensen. “The (chief financial officer) will present that to us as board members, we’ll look over it and take a vote.”

The board agenda says there are two reasons the unaudited approvals are important.

“First, it establishes the actual ending balance of the prior fiscal year, which then becomes the beginning balance of the current fiscal year. Second, it finalizes the actual revenues and expenditures of the prior fiscal year,” said the board agenda. “These figures will change only if there is an audit adjustment as a result of the annual financial audit.”

The board will then send the actuals to a certified public accounting firm, which will then return them to the district. The board will once again vote to approve the audited financial reports.

The board is also set to discuss an appointment to the district’s Measure SA Committee. The committee, consisting of board members, Superintendent Vicki Engbrecht and a member of the public, Carl Goldman, nominated Jonathan Waymire to the committee as the representative of the business community, according to officials.

“Oversight Committees are always important to districts because it brings in people from the community,” said Jensen. “They provide important feedback to the board and district, and provide another point of view on how funds are handled by the board and the district.”

Measure SA is a $300 million general obligation bond passed by local voters in 2008, and has the expressed purpose of funding construction projects such as the performing arts centers at Canyon and Saugus High Schools, the new Castaic High School and improvement projects at other high schools and junior highs.