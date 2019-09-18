Hart school board set to talk wellness, teachers and Hart High

The William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board is set Wednesday to recognize school site teachers of the year, discuss ongoing construction at Hart High School and receive an update from staff about student wellness and the district’s wellness centers.



In addition to hearing about the various wellness projects in the schools across the district, district staff plans to share with the board what will happen once the district’s two wellness centers, located at Canyon High School and West Ranch High School, open their doors for the first time next week.



District staff also plan to present their five-year plan as it relates to improving wellness within the district, and addressing the “whole student.”



Additionally, the board will likely approve a contract for positive behavior interventions and supports, or PBIS, consulting and training services for the coming school year. PBIS programs typically involve teaching students positive behaviors and then rewarding them for exemplifying those behaviors.



The contract is set to cost $31,200 and be paid for from the Scaling Up Multi-Tiered System of Support Statewide (SUMS) grant.



The board is scheduled to hear from district staff about ongoing construction at Hart High School, as well. Currently, Hart is not only receiving new tennis courts and two-story classroom buildings, but is also undergoing an infrastructure update.



The update to the board includes information on the cost for generators used by school site staff while electrical transformers and panels were updated. They were set to cost approximately $150,000, but the cost was eventually reduced to $76,768, coming from Measure SA funds.



The governing board has also invited the 2019-20 Teacher of the Year for each school site, each of whom had been selected by their peers. The Hart District is also recognizing Laurel Priesz from Canyon High School as the Hart District Teacher of the Year.

