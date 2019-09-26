Henry Mayo staff raises over $1M in donations

By Raychel Stewart

Employees at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital were recognized during a celebration at the Canyon Santa Clarita on Wednesday evening, after raising more than $1 million in donations for a hospital expansion expected to be open next month.

The total donation number was unveiled to employees during an event that consisted of a dinner, raffles and dancing.

“Everyone was so excited and shocked,” said Melinda Nims, nurse manager at the hospital. “Because of the employees’ generosity, we’re able to better invest in the community.”

The employee giving campaign was started in 2016 to support the new patient tower, which is set to open in late October.

Donations were collected through activities set up around various places in the hospital where employees could stop by and partake in games or purchase snacks.

“We didn’t want to just run around and ask the employees for money,” said Jennifer Fitzpatrick, nurse director and campaign co-chair. “We wanted to do something more fun, and have an opportunity to get closer with our work friends.”

Cory Rubin/The Signal

Employees were able to participate in football games and dodgeball and cornhole tournaments; while in the cafeteria, employees were able to purchase root beer floats, with the proceeds benefiting their fundraising effort.

Employees also contributed to the campaign through donating portions of their paychecks.

“When we started the employee giving campaign three years ago, we strived for 100% participation,” said Fitzpatrick. “We were all very surprised when we realized how much we raised.”

The new patient tower at the hospital will include more than 100 additional patient beds, two new surgery suits in the women’s service unit, an expanded laboratory and a new kitchen, according to hospital officials.

To learn more about the Employee Giving Campaign, visit their webpage at https://www.henrymayo.com/support-henry-mayo/giving-opportunities.

