It’s prom season for the seniors of Santa Clarita

It may not be prom season for high school students, but it certainly is for the senior citizens of the Santa Clarita Valley, thanks to Girl Scout Troop No. 7222.



The Red Carpet: Senior Prom gave seniors the opportunity to travel back in time to their proms on Friday.



Kira Gilliam, Madeline Antonio and Melina Sanchez, who are all working toward their Silver Award, contacted the Bella Vida senior center and organized the event with the help of the center’s staff and the rest of their troop.



Event organizers, standing from left, Melina Sanchez, Madeline Antonio and Kira Gilliam from Girl Scout Troop 7222, pour refreshments for attendees during the Red Carpet:Senior Prom held at the Bella Via SCV Senior Center in Santa Clarita on Friday, September 06, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We decided it would be a lot more fun to do a prom for the seniors here who don’t have a chance to have parties often,” Gilliam said. “Robin (Clough) said this is the first time anything like this happened here, so we’re very thrilled to be able to host it.”



Sanchez agreed, adding that her favorite part is “just seeing them have fun, dance and talk together.”



Guests dressed up for an afternoon filled with music, dancing and refreshments as clips of old Hollywood movies were shown on a projector and “paparazzi” ran around the room snapping photos.



George and Bunny Vejar, dressed in 1920s garb, dance to the oldies during the Red Carpet:Senior Prom held at the Bella Via SCV Senior Center in Santa Clarita on Friday, September 06, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I think it’s great. The kids did an awesome job — I’m so proud of them,” said Bunny Vejar, who came dressed to impress from head to toe in 1920s garb. “We just joined the senior center here a month after it opened. I really enjoy it, and the people that work here are great.”



The Scouts spent 50 hours preparing, even making homemade cupcakes, picking out music and getting Gilliam’s father to DJ.



“I really liked figuring out the music,” Antonio said, adding that the three of them spent some time listening to oldies music in preparation for the event.



Event organizers from left, Kira Gilliam, Melina Sanchez and Madeline Antonio from Girl Scout Troop 7222, pose for a photo at the photo booth on hand during the Red Carpet:Senior Prom held at the Bella Via SCV Senior Center in Santa Clarita on Friday, September 06, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

The troop also said they couldn’t have done it without the support they received from the local community, including 24/7 Events, which donated the tablecloths, Charles Helmers Elementary School, which allowed them to borrow all their Hollywood-themed decor, and others who reached out to donate various items.



“This was almost better than my own prom,” Rita Hayden said, referring to her high school prom in 1972.



“I say almost because all it’s missing is my gorgeous date,” Hayden added, chuckling.



For more information regarding other senior center events, visit myscvcoa.org or call 661-259-9444.

Rudy Pavini, left, presented red roses to Tommie Ward before dancing to the oldies during the Red Carpet:Senior Prom held at the Bella Via SCV Senior Center in Santa Clarita on Friday, September 06, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal