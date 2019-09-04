Kidnapper in RV pursuit case sentenced to 88 years in prison

A man who kidnapped his two young children and fled from law enforcement in a motorhome last year was sentenced Wednesday to more than 80 years in prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Stephen Merle Houk, 48, was sentenced to 88 years and four months in prison.

Last month, jurors found Houk guilty of two counts each of kidnapping, child abuse, injuring a spouse and child detention, and one count each of assault with a firearm, criminal threats, fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Houk pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of failing to register as a sex offender prior to trial, according to a news release issued Wednesday by DA spokesman Greg Risling.

Deputy District Attorney Tal Kahana of the Child Abduction Section prosecuted the case.

On May 1, 2018, Houk and the mother of his children got into a fight in the family’s RV parked in Malibu, Kahana was quoted as saying in the news release.

The defendant pointed a loaded firearm at her and threatened to kill her. The two children, one 10 months old and the second 3 years old, were awakened by the attack on their mother, the prosecutor said.

Houk drove away and stopped at a gas station before driving to a Santa Clarita coffee house where he forced her to panhandle, according to the prosecutor.

The victim eventually asked for help from a passerby who called law enforcement. Houk fled when Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded and a pursuit ensued.

The defendant eventually fled from the RV after stopping near Bakersfield, the prosecutor said. He was later found in Barstow and arrested.

