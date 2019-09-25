Large debris fire near Gorman prompts large response

Bulldozers and water-dumping aircraft were deployed for a large debris fire burning near the Kern County line late Wednesday afternoon.



Firefighters responded to reports of what was initially reported as a brush fire near Gorman.



The fire was first reported shortly after 4:20 p.m. on Highway 138 near 300th Street West.



“This is a large debris fire,” said Supervisor Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



At least one water-dumping SuperScooper fixed-wing aircraft and at least two bulldozers were dispatched to the fire.



