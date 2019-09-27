Man seriously hurt in Saugus hit-and-run

A man in his 30s suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital Friday morning in what local sheriff’s deputies are treating as a hit and run in Saugus.



The patient, whose identity was not released, was described as a Hispanic man.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station began looking for the driver of the car when the crash occurred.



“At 6:18 a.m., we received a call for service, regarding a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian (collision),” Lt. Doug Mohrhoff said.



The incident happened at the intersection of Plum Canyon Road and Heller Circle, he said.



“The male, in his 30s, was struck by a car that reportedly fled the scene,” Mohrhoff said.



Paramedics with Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the emergency call at 6:20 a.m., and arrived at the scene four minutes later, Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said.



They rushed the injured man to Henry Mayo Hospital, leaving the scene at 6:38 a.m.



“The investigation is continuing,” Mohrhoff said.



