Manager of the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument visits SCV

The man who manages the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument has been slated to speak in Valencia on Thursday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.



Local members of the Sierra Club invited monument manager Matthew Bokach is scheduled to talk about the status of the National Monument and the Monument Plan.



The San Gabriel Mountains National Monument is a United States National Monument managed by the U.S. Forest Service, which takes in parts of the Angeles National Forest and the San Bernardino National Forest.

The Monument Plan provides guidance for the Angeles National Forest to manage the area’s unique ecological, social, and cultural resources for years to come.

The Sierra Club is a nonprofit environmental organization founded in 1892 by environmentalist John Muir.

The talk is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m., on the second floor of the church which is on Orchard Village Road just north of Lyons Avenue. Those thinking of attending are being advised to park in the parking lot of the Old Orchard Center shopping plaza.

