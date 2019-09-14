Missing Canyon Country woman found

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit issued a release Friday saying that 31-year-old Nakita Marie Monkhouse had been found.

Monkhouse had been last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 5:17 p.m. in her residence on the 28400 block of Oak Springs Canyon Road in Canyon Country.

Monkhouse had been deemed “at risk” due to her suffering from depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, according to law enforcement officials.

Sheriff’s officials were unable to comment as of the publication of this article on the nature of how or when Monkhouse was found.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official Twitter account had posted an update at 5:51 p.m. on Friday about Monkhouse being located.