Motorcycle enthusiasts ride for cancer research

By Raychel Stewart

Riders from across Southern California gathered at the American Legion Post No. 507 in Newhall in an effort to raise funds for cancer research on Saturday.

The 11th annual Sarah Adames Memorial Cancer Ride hosted 60 riders for an 80-mile ride and was able to raise more than $3,500.

Dennis Kee, Founder and President of the American Legion Riders Hollywood Chapter 43 backs his motorcycle into a space as he joins the dozens of riders as they participate in the 11th Annual Sarah Adames Memorial Cancer Ride held at American Legion Post 507 in Newhall on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

The ride began at the American Legion Post in Newhall. Riders took off to Lake Hughes and made a stop at the Rock Inn, then cruised down Bouquet Canyon Road and made one more stop at Harley Davidson in Santa Clarita before heading back to Newhall.

“We had riders from all over. People came from Lompoc and the Palmdale/Lancaster area,” said D.J. Boggio, president of the American Legion Chapter No. 507. “We even had people come from Pasadena, and, of course, there were locals.”

Castaic High School Cheer Team members cheer on the riders of the 11th Annual Sarah Adames Memorial Cancer Ride as thye leave the American Legion Post 507 in Newhall on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal

Before the riders took off, cheerleaders from Castaic High School sold baked goods and had a cheer prepared for the riders as they began leaving on their ride.

This was the first time the ride was hosted at the American Legion Post No. 507.

“It went very well,” said Boggio. “We’ll be coming back to Santa Clarita next year.”

