Overturned big rig forces hard freeway closure, SigAlert

An overturned big rig on the northbound side of Interstate 5 has resulted in heavy traffic and lane closures on Tuesday, according to officials.

The report of the overturned vehicle came in at 1:49 p.m. at the northbound on-ramp from Highway 126, resulting in the onramp’s complete closure.

“The 126 northbound ramp is closed,” said Officer Stephan Brandt, of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management office. “The (big rig) was loaded with paper rolls. Looks like it was 80,000 pounds of paper rolls.”

According to officials, the overturn also resulted in the No. 4 lane on the northbound side of the freeway in the area to be closed.

A SigAlert was issued and is expected to be in effect until at least 6 p.m..