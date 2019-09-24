Pedestrian struck by vehicle near the mall, taken to hospital

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday near the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall and taken to the hospital.



The traffic collision happened shortly after 3:50 p.m. on McBean Parkway at Town Center Drive.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a pedestrian hurt at 3:43 p.m., Fire Department spokesman Jeremy Stafford said.



“This call was a vehicle-vs.-pedestrian,” he said, noting there was no mention in the report by responding paramedics as to the age and gender of the patient.



The injured person was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital at 3:56 p.m.



