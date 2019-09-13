Ram Board plans food drive for SCV Food Pantry

Ram Board, a construction products company, will be collecting canned and dry goods from Nov. 4 until Dec. 13 to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.



“We’re a pretty big company, but we’re pretty proud that one of our warehouses are based right here in Valencia, and we were looking for ways to reach out to the community,” said Erin King, information specialist and sales force administrator. “Everyone that works here lives here in the Santa Clarita Valley, and most have lived here since we were kids, so it’s near and dear to our hearts.”



In response, Ram Board employees thought to include a product giveaway to incentivize donations, and those donating 10 pounds or more are expected to receive Ram Board products.



Anyone who brings in 10 pounds of items will receive a Ram Board Project Mat, which is a portable, heavy-duty floor mat that can be used for everyday projects or contracting jobs, according to event organizers.



Those who donate 15 pounds are expected to receive a Ram Board Trash Box, which fits 42- to 50-gallon trash bags, in addition to the mat, while those who donate 20 pounds are expected to also receive a Ram Board Construction Mat, which unfolds to cover a 25-square-foot area.



“Ram Board is glad to be part of the SCV and take this opportunity to support and contribute to our community and those in need,” Matt Lyall, West Coast warehouse manager with Ram Board, said in a prepared statement.



“It’s a big deal for us, and we want to make it something that’s bigger than we’ve even imagined,” King added. “We’re really excited about it.”



The SCV Food Pantry is seeking non-perishable food items, such as peanut butter, beans and pasta, as well as healthy snacks, like granola and natural fruit snacks.



Donations can be brought to the Ram Board office, located at 27460 Ave. Scott, Unit A, in Valencia. For more information, call 818-848-0400.

