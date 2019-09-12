UPDATE: Deputy-involved shooting prompts street closures

A suspect was shot by a local sheriff’s deputy in the Valencia Industrial Center Thursday, prompting a shutdown of the intersection of Rye Canyon Road and Stanford Avenue.

“We are working on a deputy-involved shooting,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said at the scene.

Sheriff’s homicide officials confirmed they were en route to Valencia to investigate. Sheriff’s officials said they could not immediately confirm whether the suspect was deceased.

The shooting happened shortly after 1:10 p.m. on the 25700 block of Rye Canyon Road, Miller said. Although initial reports indicated no deputies were injured, the SCV Sheriff’s Station confirmed on its official Twitter account at approximately 2:30 p.m. that a deputy was injured. “There was one deputy who did suffer minor injuries and was transported to hospital.”

However, that tweet was subsequently deleted. However, that tweet was subsequently deleted. SCV Sheriff’s Station officials were not immediately available for comment on the reported injuries as of this story’s publication.

The man who was shot was not yet identified. No information was yet available on his medical condition. The SCV Sheriff’s Station announced on its official Twitter account at approximately 2 p.m. that there were no outstanding suspects.

A large section of the area near Avenue Stanford, Avenue Scott and Rye Canyon is shut down following reports of police activity. Bobby Block/The Signal

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of Rye Canyon Road at The Old Road at 12:50 p.m. for reports of a person experiencing some sort of psychological problem.

“We received the call as a psych rescue,” said Austin Bennett, spokesman for the Fire Department.

There was no report of a gunshot received by the Fire Department, he said.

Paramedics got to the scene of the psychological rescue at 12:53 p.m., Bennett said.

No one was transported from the scene by paramedics, he said.

The call of a “psych rescue with ALS” was placed by a deputy, Bennett said, referring to advanced life support.

Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies urged local residents to avoid the Rye Canyon and Avenue Stanford area Thursday afternoon.

“I don’t have a lot of information right now except that there was a deputy-involved shooting,” Miller said. “Deputies are OK,” but they are blocking a fairly large section of the area near Avenue Stanford, Avenue Scott and Rye Canyon.

“That’s about all I have now because it’s a very fluid situation,” Miller added.

Fire Department officials said their units left the scene around 1:34 p.m. with no reports of injuries.

SIGALERT IN SANTA CLARITA: NB THE OLD RD TO EB RYE CANYON RD BLOCKED SIX HOURS DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) September 12, 2019

Additional Photos:

Sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in the Valencia Industrial Center on Thursday, Sept. 12. 2019. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in the Valencia Industrial Center on Thursday, Sept. 12. 2019. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Sheriff’s deputies investigate the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in the Valencia Industrial Center on Thursday, Sept. 12. 2019. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Sheriff’s deputies respond to the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in the Valencia Industrial Center on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal