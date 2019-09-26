Saugus brush fire snuffed out quickly

Swift response from firefighters snuffed out a brush fire in Saugus Thursday morning.



The fire was described by Los Angeles County Fire Department officials as a spot fire that burned an area 30 feet by 30 feet.



Firefighters responded to reports of a brush fire at 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Vasquez Canyon Road, Fire Department spokesman Sean Rios said.



At least two water-dumping helicopters and at least two bulldozers were among the firefighting units dispatched to the fire.



Firefighters quickly doused the fire, with several units released from the scene within 15 minutes of receiving the call.



