SCV deputies arrest suspect wanted by LAPD

Following a traffic stop Tuesday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a burglary suspect wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department.

At approximately 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, deputies pulled over a 2007 Mercedes on the 24000 block of Lyons Avenue, according to Lt. Eric Lasko of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“The person in the vehicle was wanted by LAPD for burglaries that occurred in their jurisdiction,” Lasko said.

Sheriff’s Station officials were not yet able to release the suspect’s identification or description of crimes as of Tuesday afternoon, but said they immediately notified their Los Angeles City colleagues of the suspect’s apprehension.

The suspect was charged and held at the SCV Sheriff’s Station until he was transported back to LAPD’s jurisdiction.

No drugs or weapons were found inside the suspect’s vehicle, according to Lasko.