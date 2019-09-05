Sleeping couple in car wake to arrest on stun gun, drug charges

A man and a woman found in Stevenson Ranch sleeping in a car were awakened by deputies and arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs and a stun gun.



About 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were patrolling businesses on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road, in Stevenson Ranch, “when they came across a late 1990s sedan that had a couple of people in it that appeared to be sleeping,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“When deputies approached the vehicle to check on the welfare of the occupants, they noticed narcotics paraphernalia in plain view,” she said, noting “a deputy tapped on the window to stir the occupants.”



A 24-year-old Castaic woman, identified by arresting deputies as a delivery driver, was arrested on suspicion of being a drug addict in possession of a stun gun, a misdemeanor.



A Lancaster man, 24, identified by deputies as working in interior carpentry, was arrested on suspicion of possessing heroin.



Both suspects were taken to the SCV Sheriff’s Station where they were booked and placed in custody.



